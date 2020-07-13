Manchester United 2 Southampton 2 - Match Report

Manchester United missed out on a chance to move into the top four, following a 2-2 draw over Southampton. Two goals in six first-half minutes from Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial had given United the lead before Saints substitute Michael Obafemi scored at the death to deny the Red Devils.

It wasn’t a dream start for United, as Southampton took a shock early lead after a mistake from Paul Pogba. An untimely error from the midfielder set the Saints’ up for an easy counter which converted by Stuart Armstrong, with the game just 12 minutes old.

United snapped back into life and thought they had bounced back through Marcus Rashford, however it was ruled off by an offside.

It didn’t take long for United to draw level as Marcus Rashford made sure he was onside as he calmly scored converting a Martial pass. It was a perfect example of United’s forwards combining to level the score.

Three minutes later, United had the lead. Martial showed his pace and surged forward on the counterattack to give his team a deserved lead with an impressive finish.

United, however, turned the tables around in terms of ball possession as the first half developed, playing slick football and showing their dominance in defence too.

Although the ongoing controversies surrounding VAR, United would have wanted it after a very late and dangerous challenge on young prodigy Mason Greenwood was committed by Oriol Romeu. That was waved away by the match officials.

Southampton started the second half impressively even in terms of possession with the only real chance coming by way of right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. His shot come cross was not picked up by his team-mates.

United still posed a threat on the counter. A lovely piece of skill and an even better pass and go from Rashford had the England international closing in on goal, only to be denied by a well-timed tackle by Nathan Redmond.

There was a final twist to the contest in second-half stoppage time. Substitute Michael Obafemi bundled home from a corner, to hand the Saints a share of the spoils and dent United’s hopes of Champions League football next season.