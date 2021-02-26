

Aarran Summers

It is a wonderful time to be associated with Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has masterminded a run that has seen them go 19 games unbeaten in all competitions. With 13 straight wins in the Premier League, Manchester City continues to dominate, where others continue to slip up with ten points now the difference between the top two.

Manchester City are still on course for the quadruple this season and have one foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Their last result was a comfortable 2-0 victory away at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

In team news, expect several changes for Manchester City from the UEFA Champions League tie in Germany. Expected to return to the starting eleven are Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones. With everyone fully fit and at its most potent, it is a Manchester City side that picks itself.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Date- Saturday, 27th February 2021 Kick-Off – 15:30 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As recent seasons go, Manchester City’s form is hardly surprising. For their opponents on Saturday, West Ham’s season is astonishing. David Moyes is performing miracles at a club fighting for UEFA Champions League football next season.

West Ham are fourth in the Premier League table and just four points behind second-placed Manchester United. However, with seventh-placed Everton only five points behind and with a game in hand, the pressure is definitely on Moyes to hammer home the advantage.

West Ham have won three of their last four league games. A significant London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out underlined their European credentials.

In team news, David Moyes will perhaps keep faith in the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur. Angelo Ogbonna is out, but West Ham will keep an eye on the recovery of Andriy Yarmolenko, who has been missing since the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United earlier in February – although it may be too soon for his return.

West Ham Predicted Team

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Lingard, Antonio

West Ham will start the contest of underdogs even with a strong home record this season that has seen pick up more points than anyone apart from their opponents on Saturday. As Manchester City, they do not know how to lose at the moment. It promises to be a thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.