Man Utd star Pogba says Premier League leaders ready for 'big game' against Liverpool

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said the Red Devils are ready for their top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool after leapfrogging the defending champions atop the Premier League.

United top the Premier League table at this stage of the season for the first time since Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in 2012-13 following Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Burnley.

Pogba was the hero – his volley 19 minutes from the end sending United three points clear of rivals Liverpool ahead of Sunday's blockbuster showdown at Anfield.

"It will be a beautiful game for everyone," Pogba told BBC Sport, with five of his past seven Premier League goals coming away from home.

"It's a big game coming up so let's get ready for it."

United controlled proceedings away to Burnley and saw Harry Maguire's first-half goal ruled out for a foul.

But Pogba stepped up in the second half at Turf Moor, converting Marcus Rashford's cross.

Rashford has been directly involved in 11 goals in his past 14 Premier League appearances (six goals and five assists) after teeing up Pogba.

United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their past 15 away fixtures in the Premier League since losing 2-0 to Liverpool in January last year.

"We knew if we won tonight we would be top of the league when we play Liverpool," said Pogba, who had game highs in touches (106), completed passes (71) and clearances (five).

"We have to keep calm, now it is the big moment. We will see what is going to happen."