Man Utd legend Ferguson congratulated Liverpool on Premier League triumphs, reveals Dalglish

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson contacted Liverpool to congratulate the Reds on their drought-ending Premier League title, Kenny Dalglish revealed.

Liverpool claimed their first English top-flight crown since 1990 thanks to Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

The Reds celebrated a 19th English league title with seven games to spare in 2019-20, moving one adrift of United's record after Ferguson led the Manchester giants to 13 Premier League honours during a trophy-laden 26-year tenure.

Ferguson, though, put rivalries aside as the United legend congratulated fierce foes Liverpool.

"He contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium," said Anfield great Dalglish, who won nine league titles as a player and manager of Liverpool.

"You go through the older generation – Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done. That continues through.

"It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren't they?"

Liverpool are 23 points clear atop the table, having won 28 of their 31 matches so far in 2019-20.

United, meanwhile, are fifth and five points adrift of the Champions League places ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Norwich City.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Ferguson's final season in 2013.