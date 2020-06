Manchester United have struck a deal to extend Odion Ighalo's loan move from Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

Ighalo, a self-confessed Manchester United fan has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils. Speaking on the announcement, Ole Gunnar Solskjær revealed his joy for the Nigerian international.

"It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us."