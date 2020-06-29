Man United goalkeeper Henderson's Blades loan extended until end of season

Dean Henderson's loan from Manchester United to Sheffield United has been extended until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old's stay at Bramall Lane was initially supposed to run until the end of June, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing a significant delay to the season's conclusion, the Blades have successfully secured an extension.

Henderson is in his second season with Sheffield United, having helped them earn promotion to the Premier League from the Championship last term.

He has largely impressed for Chris Wilder's men in the top flight, with his performances giving rise to suggestions he could dislodge David de Gea as first-choice at Old Trafford next season.

However, his form seems to have dipped since English football's resumption earlier this month, with the Blades failing to win any of their four matches across all competitions, with Henderson featuring three times.

Henderson was ineligible as the Blades lost 3-0 at Old Trafford in their most recent Premier League match, but he was arguably at fault for Arsenal's late winner in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.