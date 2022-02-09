Man City vs Brentford - Preview, How to watch online, Streaming information, predicted teams

League leaders Manchester City take on Brentford on Wednesday evening, looking to keep on track with their Premier League title push. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

The reigning champions have a nine-point league at the top of the Premier League and come into the contest in good form having thumped Championship leaders Fulham 4-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The win now means that City has won nine consecutive games at home in a row, six of which have come in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola was quick to brush off questions about Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish pictured partying in Manchester, suggesting that the trio would be fined for not inviting him along. After dropping points in their last Premier League encounter away to Southampton, City will be looking for another win and some momentum ahead of a quick turnaround against Norwich and a trip to Sporting Lisbon in the round of sixteen of the Champions League.



In team news, expect a host of changes from the side that started against Fulham. Ederson, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte are all expected to return to the side. Fresh from scoring a brace against Fulham, Riyad Mahrez should also keep his place in the starting eleven.



Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

In contrast, Brentford is currently in a rough patch after a solid start in their first-ever season in the Premier League. The Bees dropped out of the FA Cup over the weekend after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Frank Lampard’s Everton. Add to the fact that the West London side has not picked up a win in their last five games in all competitions, fans could be getting a little nervous heading into the second half of the season.

Away from home for Brentford has been even tougher, who are now winless in seven games on the road and have conceded an eye-watering 19 goals during that time. Still, there is somewhat of a feel-good factor around the club, following the January signing of Christian Eriksen on a short term deal. Although Thomas Frank has been quick to stress that the Danish player, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 will only take part when he’s up to match fitness.



In team news, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa missed out against Everton after testing positive for COVID-19. The pair could be back in contention, providing they return a negative test in time. Keeper David Raya is likely to return to the side, whilst the trio of Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste and Ethan Pinnock could be reintroduced with the latter returning from international football with Jamaica.

Brentford Predicted Team

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

