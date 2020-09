Manchester City has confirmed that both Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on their website, City explained that both players are in quarantine at home.

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus."

Manchester City are set to open up their Premier League campaign away to Wolves on Monday the 21st of September.