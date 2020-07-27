Lovren leaves Liverpool for Zenit on three-year deal

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has joined Russian Premier League side Zenit on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old joined the new English Premier League champions in 2014 from Southampton and went on to make 185 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring eight goals.

The Croatia international enjoyed a trophy-laden final two seasons at the club, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the Reds' official website: "Another Liverpool legend has left the club, because he was absolutely a very important part of this team.

"From the first day, I remember when we played with [Borussia] Dortmund against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly and Dejan scored with a header with incredible power. That was the image in my mind when I came here and thought about the defenders we had.

"A great player, great person. We will miss him; he's a model athlete. He has everything you need. But now he goes to Russia."

Zenit have reportedly paid around €12million for the centre-back.