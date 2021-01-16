Loftus-Cheek has Chelsea future, says Lampard

Frank Lampard has been impressed by the form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Fulham and insists the midfielder has a Chelsea future.

Loftus-Cheek caught the eye in Fulham's 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Wednesday, with Scott Parker's team now six matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Chelsea loaned Loftus-Cheek to their local rivals, who they face in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday, in October.

He has gone on to make 11 top-flight appearances with eight starts, exactly the run of games Chelsea boss Lampard wanted his player to have after missing over a year of action with an Achilles injury.

Lampard said: "He played well [against Tottenham] and I was really pleased to see that.

"I felt we missed Ruben last year. When he was getting fit, I was excited because I know the attributes he has and I wanted those attributes at the club.

"The conversations I had with him earlier on in the season were about him not feeling as sharp or as good as he wanted to be off the back of a really bad injury.

"So it was question of whether he could go and play games because he felt he would get regular game time elsewhere.

"Seeing him play recently, he is looking fit and fresh and strong. We know his obvious talents so it is great to see.

"If he can keep that up hopefully through the season, and get back to exactly where he was and more, then I will be very happy and he will come back as our player for sure."

While Chelsea comfortably defeated Morecambe in the FA Cup last time out, they have not won in three Premier League matches and are ninth in the table.