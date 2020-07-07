Lloris explains bust-up with Spurs team-mate Son

Hugo Lloris insisted there was no problem between him and Son Heung-min after the Tottenham team-mates clashed during Monday's win over Everton.

The duo were involved in a flare-up at half-time of Spurs' scrappy 1-0 triumph, which marked head coach Jose Mourinho's 200th Premier League victory.

Captain Lloris admitted the incident, which happened as the players made their way off the pitch, related to Son's failure to track back as Richarlison went close to scoring for the Toffees.

France goalkeeper Lloris suggested there was nothing serious to it, with the pair embracing at full-time.

"It just belongs to the changing room – outside you can say whatever you want," he told Sky Sports.

"What happened between me and Sonny is part of football sometimes. There's no problem. At the end of the game you could see we were more than happy.

"[It was related to] a chance [for Richarlison] a few seconds before half-time. But it's part of football – we move on."

Mourinho felt the incident, which he curiously described as "beautiful", was a manifestation of his desire to see his players be "more demanding of each other".

"It's beautiful. It's probably as a consequence of our meetings," he said.

"If you want to blame someone for that, it's me. I was critical of my boys – they were not critical enough with themselves. I asked them to be more demanding of each other.

"Son is an amazing kid, everybody likes Son but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team.

"It's something needed for the team to grow up – to grow up you need big personalities. When you have that reaction I had no doubts."

Michael Keane's first-half own goal proved the difference as Spurs bounced back from their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last time out.

The win leaves them seven points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and nine adrift of the top four in their pursuit of Champions League football and Mourinho knows his side must improve on Monday's display.

"It was not an artistic performance," he said. "Hugo didn't have to make great saves. Richarlison and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin are a couple of the best strikers in England and we controlled them very well.

"We were speaking a lot about our attitude. The way we played against Sheffield United, someone in front who doesn't know we are fighting for a European place probably thinks we're a mid-table team.

"Today we tried to score more goals and had couple of chances with Son that could have killed the game."