Liverpool vs Manchester City - FA Community Shield Preview



Liverpool and Manchester City renew rivalries on Saturday evening at the King Power Stadium in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English domestic season.

After winning both the League and FA Cup, Liverpool will be looking to pick up an early piece of Silverware as they look to push again for glory on all four fronts. The Reds came very close last season to picking up a historic quadruple only to fall at the final hurdle in the Premier League and a disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp has been his typical self in pre-season admitting that it only took him a day to get over missing out on the quadruple. In transfer news, Liverpool waved goodbye to Sadio Mane who moved to German giants Bayern Munich. However Liverpool moved quickly to replace the Senegalese superstar with the big money capture of Darwin Nunez, Liverpool fans will be hoping that the 23-year-old Uruguayan striker can hit the ground running on Merseyside.





"A football club is not a jail!"



Jürgen Klopp explains why Sadio Mane moved on to FC Bayern, and how he is excited by the "Number 9 project" in new signing @Darwinn99 🙌



In team news, both Alisson Becker & Diego Jota have been ruled out of the match with respective abdominal and hamstring injuries. Third-choice keeper Adrian is likely to come in for Alisson. Darwin Nunez is expected to lead the line, whilst Mo Salah should feature after committing his long-term future to the club earlier in the summer.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City will be looking to start their season on a high, after a busy summer off the pitch for the Premier League Champions. After only picking up the league title, City finally picked up a striker who has been considered the missing piece of the puzzle for Pep’s team.

Erling Haaland arrived in Manchester City after a protracted transfer saga and is fully expected to add to his impressive goal-scoring tally. The Norwegian international has certainly made an ideal start in sky blue, scoring minutes after coming on for his debut in the USA against Bayern Munich.

In other transfer news, veteran midfielder Fernandinho has been replaced by England international Kalvin Phillips and Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez could prove to be an exciting accusation. Whilst first team stars Rhodri and Riyad Mahrez confirmed their long-term futures to the club.

As for team news, fully expect Erling Haaland to lead the line, however Pep has more pressing issues in defence. Ruben Dias only had a limited run out during the tour in the USA and it has also been confirmed that Aymeric Laporte will be out till September as he recovers from knee surgery. Thankfully for Guardiola, the trio of John Stones, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan are back in contention after missing the tour of the states.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool and Manchester City square off for the FA Community Shield.


