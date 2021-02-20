Liverpool unchanged, Calvert-Lewin on the bench for Everton

Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged starting XI for Liverpool's meeting with Everton at Anfield.

With James Milner, Fabinho and Diogo Jota still sidelined, the Reds boss had few rotational options available to him ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.

And that was reflected in Klopp naming the same team that earned a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first leg of the sides' Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, which meant skipper Jordan Henderson once again was named as the partner for Ozan Kobak in the centre of defence.

There was, though, one new face among the squad, with Naby Keita sufficiently fit to claim a place on the bench after his recent injury.

As for Everton, they were able to welcome back the influential Dominic Calvert-Lewin from a two-game absence necessitated by a muscle problem, though he was only fit enough for the bench.

The same goes for midfielder Allan, who has been out since mid-December due to a hamstring issue.

With Yerry Mina ruled out due to injury, Carlo Ancelotti named Seamus Coleman in starting XI, with Ben Godfrey moving inside to the centre of a three-man defence.