Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy on the Kop

Liverpool will finally lift the Premier League trophy in a presentation on the famous Anfield Kop following their final home match against Chelsea.

The Reds had waited 30 years for a top-flight title but claimed the championship for the first time in the Premier League era in a dominant 2019-20 campaign.

However, due to measures put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Anfield will stand empty again for the Chelsea game, Liverpool's latest behind-closed-doors fixture next Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp's side will still find a way to incorporate the Kop into their celebrations.

Rather than greeting a wall of supporters, Liverpool will take their place in the stand following the match for captain Jordan Henderson to receive their silverware – a ceremony usually carried out on the pitch.

Kenny Dalglish – the club's last title-winning manager – will join Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in giving out the medals.

Liverpool have earned 93 points from 35 matches this season as they attempt to top Manchester City's 2017-18 record haul of 100 points.

They face Arsenal away on Wednesday and, after hosting Chelsea, finish the season at Newcastle United.