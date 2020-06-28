Liverpool are a great example, but Arsenal are a long way off – Arteta

Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal can use Liverpool as an example, but admitted his side were still "very far" from a Premier League title.

Liverpool were on Thursday crowned league champions for the first time since 1990, having won 28 of 31 league games this season.

Arteta, whose Arsenal are ninth in the table, said how Jurgen Klopp had transformed Liverpool was a fine example for his team to follow.

"It's a great example to take that it is possible to do it. That it takes a lot of work and great decisions from everyone," the Arsenal head coach said.

"First of all, the belief that what you are doing is the right thing to do and they are all aligned. From their side to make the right decisions in terms of recruitment to identify the philosophy that is needed for that football club, that the fans believe and they can attach to that.

"And the players who are handed the same commitment to that football club to give the best all the time. It doesn't matter what. After that, you slowly start to catch up and you start to get better and better and make improvements.

"You generate belief and when you generate belief and you have fans and the history that we have, you can do anything. I have strong beliefs in that."

Liverpool's success came four years after they were beaten Europa League finalists, with Arsenal having fallen in the decider of the same competition in 2019.

But Arteta refused to compare the teams, saying Arsenal were a long way from a league crown.

"At the moment we are very far. The league table shows how far we are at the moment so to compare with them is not the right thing to do. Or try to emulate or copy and paste, it doesn't work," he said.

"We have to do what we believe is the right thing to do. The context is completely different to what they had at that time.

"We have to adapt our contest, our situation, the players and the environment we have. We have to start making some decisions, that's it."

Arsenal face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.