Lingard joins Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest

Promoted Nottingham Forest beat off competition from other Premier League sides to sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer on Thursday.

Lingard left Manchester United last month as a free agent after an 11-year senior career at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old scored 35 goals in 231 appearances for the Red Devils and also impressed in a loan spell at West Ham during the 2020/21 season.

A return to the Hammers had been rumoured, but they were reportedly gazumped by Forest's offer of a one-year deal worth £200,000-a-week ($240,000) according to The Guardian.

Lingard will also be hoping to force his way back into contention for a place in England's World Cup squad.

The midfielder was part of Gareth Southgate's squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and just missed out on a place in the Euro 2020 squad last year having made the preliminary list.

Lingard will link up with former United teammate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.

Forest have also signed Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Brandon Aguilera, Wayne Hennessey and Taiwo Awoniyi as they prepare for their first season in the top flight for 24 years.