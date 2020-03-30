Lampard & Chelsea Usher in a New Youthful Era



Gareth Messenger

Is Chelsea in danger of becoming liked?

It’s certainly not the overall belief of the many when you uttered the name a few years ago, in fact, let’s go back to when Roman Abramovich took over when the general hatred levels towards the club had boiled over.

While there is a long way to go on the latest chapter of the forever oscillating story that is Chelsea Football Club, there are certainly signs that a prosperous future beckons under the stewardship of cult hero Frank Lampard.

Chelsea’s academy has been famed for years. Heavy investment in young players, and sometimes coming at a financial and footballing cost when the club has crossed the line.

For years the young players on the production line have very rarely been given the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge, but since the arrival of head coach Frank Lampard in the summer, the opportunities now look many times more achievable.

Signs of the slight mentality shift at SW19 last season under Maurizio Sarri. The Italian made it clear he had little interest in signing a splurge of stars and preferred to work with the craftsmen at his disposal. Callum Hudson-Odoi was the most notable beneficiary of Sarri’s insistence of working with the current crop.

However since his departure and the arrival of the club’s record goalscorer, Lampard, the mindset has shifted from working with the kids to a full-blown reliance on Chelsea’s very own Next Generation.

Lampard has been very clear from the outset. He was unable to strengthen the squad during the off-season due to the transfer ban imposed on the club but insisted that did not alter intentions.

“I set out this season to see what these young boys could do,” the Blues boss said ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United back in October.

“If I didn't have a transfer ban and came to this club and had opportunities to bring players in during the summer, I still would have trusted the young boys.”

Admittedly, not every young player at Chelsea has been trained in the club’s academy. Christian Pulisic joined from Borussia Dortmund, and after a period of adjustment, began producing performances of distinction before an adductor injury curtailed his campaign.

At age 21, the American is seen as the leading star to take Chelsea forward into a period of the unknown for those associated with the blue corner of London. He certainly boasts plenty of pedigree in comparison to his other teammates.

Hudson-Odoi’s injuries troubles have brought to a sudden halt his upward climb, and despite plaudits gushing over the goalscoring attributes of Tammy Abraham, there are still concerns that his qualities have yet to be fully unleashed by Lampard and his coaching staff.

Abraham’s impressive season as Chelsea’s leading striker has earned him call ups to the England squad, but with only two goals since December 10th, and a number of persistent injuries, it’s no wonder Lampard is on the lookout for a striker to support his current frontman.

In midfield, Mason Mount’s early-season promise was a much-needed boost for Chelsea supporters perhaps sceptical of the youngster’s performances for Derby in the Championship the season prior. Five goals and two assists in the opening 15 games of the new campaign quickly transformed into a dip in form so drastic, that we had to wait for until the start of this month, for his next goal (in a 4-0 home win against Everton.)

Fans cooing over Mount early season, have now quickly turned their attentions to young Billy Gilmour. Two back-to-back player-of-the-match performances for the young Scot have everybody at Chelsea excited. One to watch but very inexperienced.

The one player really missed by Lampard this season is Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 24-year-old is a frightening force in the midfield machine, and the head coach has made no secret of his much the team have longed for the Englishman’s physical presence.

Loftus-Cheek possesses similar qualities to Lampard but is now approaching the year-mark without having played a game. A firm fan favourite, his return may be more than just a welcome boost, but rather a paradigm shift back towards the top of the table.

It’s in defence where Lampard has the biggest problem to address. Chelsea has conceded more goals than Arsenal this season which I think tells you all you need to know. Lampard has constantly tweaked his defensive unit, religiously tinkering with the personnel and tactics, maybe he learned that off his previous manager Claudio Ranieri.

Amongst the chaos of the erratic left-backs, the not-yet-himself Antonio Rudiger, and the defensive frailties of captain Cesar Azpilicueta, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Reece James is the one exciting name that immediately pops out of your screen. His level of performance has been so high he’s nearly nailed down that right-back spot, forcing his captain to occupy the left-back void.

Fikayo Tomori has promise but recently had to be hauled off after looking shaken and stirred by an out-of-character Bournemouth attack. While Andreas Christensen has received high praise from his manager for his recent performances before the season was curtailed and was looking Chelsea’s most assured figure.

Lampard knows he needs a left-back with Ben Chilwell and Alex Telles both on his shopping list. The centre is also an area for improvement with many names being thrown about to come in and help steady the ship.

In February, Lampard cut a frustrated figure after being denied the chance to improve the squad in the January transfer window and enduring a run of results which would have put any other man in charge on the chopping block.

Times are changing at Stamford Bridge. Lampard, alongside his trusted right-hand man Jody Morris, is giving the kids their chance, and the kids are making the cut, for now.

If anybody knows the demands of playing for Chelsea, it’s the boss.

“I think when you come through this academy, you should understand what playing for the first team at Chelsea looks like,” Lampard said last month.

“They’ve shown they’re part of this first-team squad and they’ve all had their good inputs but I want more and I think I want more now.”

