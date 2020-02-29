Klopp says 'Liverpool cannot get every record' after Watford loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed he is not obsessed with breaking records after their hopes of going unbeaten for a whole Premier League season ended against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, ending a 44-game streak without a loss, after they were beaten 3-0 by the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Watford's victory also denied Liverpool a chance to notch up the longest winning sequence in the English top flight after they entered the game with 18 consecutive wins.

However, Klopp explained he was not focused on reaching such milestones and only had eyes on the performance of his players.

"The boys already have so many records that we are not that greedy that we think we have to beat every one," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"You cannot get every record that you want. You have to perform. The result is a result of the performance.

"Tonight, we did not perform well enough. That's my concern. That's what I think about. Not that we cannot now be the best Premier League team ever.

"Now we can win football games again and set a new mark.

"It is always clear at one point we would lose a game - it's not that we were waiting for it. Actually, the opposite."

Klopp felt Liverpool were simply not up to their usual high standards against the Hornets.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice for Watford while skipper Troy Deeney put the gloss on the result with the third for Nigel Pearson's side.

"Why has it come to an end? We were not good enough - easy as that," the German said.

"I knew that it was always very difficult but with the extra things around it's extra motivation for who can beat us the first time.

"We don't have that. We just have to win a game, and everything is fine. Win more games and everything is fine. Win a lot of games - an unexpected number of games - and everything is fine.

"We are human beings and the boys did outstandingly well, so tonight does not have anything to do with games we won before."

Multiple Liverpool players looked short of their best and Klopp accepted his side made too many errors.

He added: "Watford did exactly what they wanted to do, we did exactly what we didn't want to do.

"First half was a lot of running, second balls and open situations. We didn't cross and pass in the right moment.

"We changed it but could not get the benefit of it because we conceded a goal from a throw-in. It's not decisive at 1-0 if you react well.

"At 2-0 it's also not decisive but the third one we had a hand in. It was a game that Watford won and congratulations, well done. We have to accept it."