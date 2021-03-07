Klopp makes seven changes for Fulham game, Jota starts with Firmino out

Diogo Jota gets a first Premier League start in 2021 as one of seven changes made by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the home game against Fulham on Sunday.

Having suffered a knee injury in December, Jota made a return to first-team action on Thursday, though his appearance off the bench could not help the Reds avoid going down 1-0 to top-four rivals Chelsea at Anfield.

The Portuguese forward is named in the starting XI to take on relegation-threatened Fulham, with Roberto Firmino ruled out due to what Liverpool announced to be a "minor knock".

Klopp named Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane on a strong bench, with the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig to come on Wednesday.

The decision to leave Fabinho out means Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams start together at the heart of the defence. Neco Williams, meanwhile, takes over from Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

James Milner and Naby Keita come into the Liverpool midfield, while Mohamed Salah – who did not hide his disappointment at being substituted against Chelsea in midweek – starts too, along with Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool go into the game having lost five successive home games in all competitions for the first time in their history. They sit seventh in the table, raising the prospect of missing out on Champions League qualification.



As for Fulham, they are looking to become the first London side to win away at both Everton and Liverpool in the same Premier League season since West Ham United in 2015-16.



Scott Parker brings in Kenny Tete and Bobby Decordova-Reid for the visitors, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Tottenham on Thursday.