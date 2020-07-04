Klopp: I'm still the normal one

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was "still the normal one" despite delivering a long-awaited league title for Liverpool.

Liverpool have secured their first league title since 1990 after a dominant Premier League campaign.

After taking the helm at Anfield in October 2015, Klopp labelled himself 'the normal one' – and the Liverpool manager said that had not changed.

"I am still the normal one. I. Am. Not. Special," he told the Mirror.

"I have a few skills and, luckily, they are needed in football, which is something I really love, but that's all. I am not special. I am not fishing for compliments.

"I think I am a good guy, I think I am a nice guy. That sounds boring but it is the truth."

Klopp has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup since taking charge of Liverpool.

But the 53-year-old has no plans to extend his managerial career for too long, having coached against Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson – who turns 73 next month – in June.

"I don't see me doing that at that age. When I became a manager, I thought … 'Right, now 25 power years start," Klopp said.

"I was seven and a half years at Mainz, seven at Dortmund and in 2024 it will be 23 and half.

"I have no plans beyond that."