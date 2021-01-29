Klopp has 'glimpse of hope' on Matip as Liverpool's centre-back search continues

Jurgen Klopp retains "a glimpse of hope" Joel Matip's ankle injury is not serious and re-emphasised Liverpool are working on bringing in the right reinforcement at centre-back.

Reds boss Klopp stated after Thursday's 3-1 win at Tottenham that Matip had sustained ankle ligament damage.

However, when previewing Sunday's Premier League trip to West Ham, Klopp said he is awaiting the results of a scan to ascertain the level of the damage.

Fabinho, who did not feature against Spurs due to a muscular issue, will not be ready to face the Hammers, though.

"Joel, last night after the game I was - especially with that - pretty emotional," Klopp said.

"Meanwhile there is still a glimpse of hope it's not that serious – we don't have the final results, the scan didn't happen yet.

"We will know more in three or four hours hopefully. Fabinho, no chance for the weekend."

Any absence for Matip comes at a difficult time for Liverpool, who still have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on their long-term injury list.

Following the Spurs game, Klopp said Liverpool would not make a signing simply to boost the numbers at centre-back, where Jordan Henderson filled in against Spurs and partnered youngster Nat Phillips for the second half.

The German struck a similar tone, adding: "I don't know [if we will sign a defender], but we will try.

"[It's] funny when you think Liverpool is just fine with the situation and don't care. We try, there's nothing to say until something happens so we will see.

"The situation yesterday didn't make it easier or whatever but still we will try to do the right things. If that's possible we will do it. If not, not."

"My thoughts didn't change. My words might have! It's the same situation. We work on this, if we don't sleep, we work. We will see .

"Everything is long-term. It's about a solution, and that's what we are working on.

"I am not sure there is an £80million centre-back available at the moment or that teams would sell. This player of this calibre, probably other teams would not want to sell them now.

"Of course we need to find the right player, that's clear. It needs to suit our financial situation, that's clear too. It's both."

The likes of Phillips and Rhys Williams have both been given extended game time this season and Klopp says he trusts the youngsters to perform.

"We speak constantly but not maybe the talks you think we have. They have talent and will have a proper career, that's fine," he added.

"We have trust as well, let them do things in a specific way. We are different and do things differently, some of the things we have to do exactly right because we do them together and some things are individual.

"It's not like every day we give them a book about playing in the Premier League, we trust the boys."