Klopp hails 'incredible' Lallana ahead of Liverpool reunion

Jurgen Klopp says former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is one of the best players he has ever worked with ahead of the Reds' showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Lallana returns to Anfield for the second time since departing for the Seagulls on a free transfer in July 2020.

Though not always a guaranteed starter with injuries hampering his progress, the former England international's work rate was widely recognised during his six-year spell with Liverpool.

Indeed, he would often lead the way with the high press implemented by Klopp since taking over the reins at Anfield in October 2015.

And the Reds head coach was full of praise for the 33-year-old, who scored 22 goals in 178 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"I still miss Adam, to be honest," said Klopp. "It's not easy to miss Adam because pretty much everybody here in the club still has contact with him.

"Adam set the standard from the first to the last day pretty much, and it was really impressive.

"A player with technical skills and that working mentality is rare.

"If he hadn't been injured as often, he would have been on another level and it was still already great.

"He's one of the best players I've ever worked with. He's an incredible person as well, so I'm really looking forward to seeing him again."

Klopp also hailed the job done by Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, who were 1-0 winners at Anfield last season, are fifth in the Premier League having collected 15 points from their opening nine games of this term.

Despite last weekend's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City, Potter's side impressed with their long spells of possession – particularly during the second half of the contest – and the Reds boss is fully aware of the task at hand.

"It's one of the trickiest games [in the Premier League] with the job Graham has done at Brighton," Klopp continued.

"To keep the ball and pass the ball the way they did against [Manchester] City is a really difficult thing to do, and they did it.

"We lost the game here against Brighton [last season], so that’s another warning sign.

"They're a real threat; they try to create, they defend well. We have to be at our best.

"I couldn't respect more what Graham is doing at Brighton. I am a big admirer of his work. He's a top-class manager."

Klopp revealed Naby Keita is available for selection after he was substituted following a heavy challenge by Paul Pogba in last weekend's 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Although, the Reds will be without Fabinho, Thiago and James Milner.