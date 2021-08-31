Kane targets Tottenham silverware after Man City transfer speculation

Harry Kane has insisted his conscience is clear as he aims to win trophies with Tottenham despite a desired move to Manchester City collapsing.

Having expressed his desire to leave Spurs at the end of last season, the England captain was strongly linked with a record-breaking transfer to the Premier League champions during the window.

But despite City boss Pep Guardiola publicly stating his interest in the 28-year-old, a move failed to materialise with Spurs refusing to negotiate.

Following an extended break due to his Euro 2020 exertions with England, Kane returned in Tottenham's 1-0 win at Wolves earlier this month.

The striker subsequently released a statement revealing that he would remain at his boyhood club, who he first joined at the age of 11, and he went on to score twice as Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Pacos de Ferreira 3-0 to qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Despite the saga, Kane was adamant he did not let me the media attention get to his head, and has now set sights on ending a long wait for silverware.

"I knew what the situation was between me and the club, and that's the way it'll stay," he said.

"I was quite calm with the situation, but when you're in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

"Everyone has their opinions on it, but that's part of the parcel of the profession we're in. I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs.

"A lot of people that know me will say I'm a professional athlete who's dedicated my life to this game and that's what I'll continue to do.

"I'm fully focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year.

"The aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham and it's been that aim every year."