Kane marvels over 'incredible' Ndombele moment of magic in Spurs win

Harry Kane marvelled over a "truly special" goal from Tanguy Ndombele in a "fantastic" display from Tottenham as they beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Serge Aurier headed Spurs in front in the fifth minute and Kane clinically doubled their lead late in the first half with his 19th goal of the season late in the first half on Sunday – the sixth time he has scored from outside of the area in the league this season.

David McGoldrick appeared to have got the bottom-of-the-table Blades back in it with a header just before the hour mark, but Ndombele nonchalantly beat David Ramsdale with an exquisitely lob as he ran away from goal inside the penalty area three minutes later.

There was no way back for Chris Wilder's side as Spurs moved into fourth place in the Premier League, although Manchester City have the opportunity to move back above them when they take on Crystal Palace later in the day.

Kane hailed Ndombele after the French midfielder scored his third goal of the season – his best tally in a league campaign – in sublime fashion.

The Tottenham talisman told Match of the Day: "It was a fantastic performance from everyone today – started really well, aggressive with our press and were clinical to go 2-0 up. Even in the second half, when they scored, we didn't panic. Tanguy scored a fantastic goal and we saw the game out well, which we haven't done in the past few weeks."

He added: "Tanguy's goal was incredible, the technique he had to flick that ball back over the keeper was truly special.

"There were a couple of chances I could have done better with, the most important thing is winning games. Anyone who can put a good spell together [can stay in the title race], that's why it has been disappointing and frustrating for us dropping points from winning positions."

Spurs, who have dropped 10 points from winning positions this season, have been criticised for seemingly shutting up stop to try and protect slender leads on several occasions, but Kane said boss Jose Mourinho should not take any blame for that.

"It's never been the manager saying that [they should sit back after going in front] it's been us on the pitch having a mentality where we want to drop and hold on to to the win," the England captain said.

"The most important thing is us as players to go and take responsibility, and we did that today."