Jota still weeks away from Liverpool return, Mane could face Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Diogo Jota was still weeks away from a return, but Sadio Mane could face Manchester City.
The Reds' chances of defending their Premier League title were dealt a huge blow with a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.
Jota has been sidelined since December with a knee injury, while Mane has missed Liverpool's past two games with a muscle injury.
After the loss to Brighton, Klopp had some mixed news regarding the pair.
"Diogo is – I don't know exactly – a couple of weeks, two, three, four. I'm not sure," he told a news conference.
"And Sadio we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don't know. He didn't train with the team today. We will see."
Ahead of hosting City on Sunday, Liverpool are seven points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men, who also have a game in hand.