Premier league

Jota still weeks away from Liverpool return, Mane could face Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Diogo Jota was still weeks away from a return, but Sadio Mane could face Manchester City.

The Reds' chances of defending their Premier League title were dealt a huge blow with a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Jota has been sidelined since December with a knee injury, while Mane has missed Liverpool's past two games with a muscle injury.

After the loss to Brighton, Klopp had some mixed news regarding the pair.

"Diogo is – I don't know exactly – a couple of weeks, two, three, four. I'm not sure," he told a news conference.

"And Sadio we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don't know. He didn't train with the team today. We will see."

Ahead of hosting City on Sunday, Liverpool are seven points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men, who also have a game in hand.

