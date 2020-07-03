Jimenez focused on Wolves, says team-mate Jota

Raul Jimenez is happy at Wolves, where the players are focused only on team success until the end of the season, according to Diogo Jota.

Striker Jimenez has been outstanding for Wolves since his arrival from Benfica in 2018, scoring 41 goals in all competitions.

The Mexico international's performances have even prompted reports of a potential move to Manchester United or Juventus at the age of 29.

But team-mate Jota is confident Jimenez will not become distracted as Wolves battle United, Chelsea and Leicester City for Champions League qualification.

"I think he, like us, is happy here. I think everyone is," Jota told Sky Sports. "And if we are happy, we always play better.

"After, when the season is finished, I think everyone can think about their own career, but until then we go as a team, thinking to do our best each game."

Asked to describe Jimenez, his strike partner added: "I think he's an unbelievable player.

"We signed him when we came to the Premier League and, [although] not from the beginning, I started to create a good relationship with him, not just on the pitch but out of the pitch as well.

"That helps me, it helps him, it helps the team. In the end, that's all that matters, that we can have a great relationship between players.

"Obviously, a clever player like Raul is a finisher, he decides matches. He is really important to us and he is in a good moment now."