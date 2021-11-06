Howe watches Newcastle slip to worst ever start despite dramatic draw

Newcastle United manager-in-waiting Eddie Howe was in the stands to see the Magpies' winless start extended to 11 Premier League matches at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Isaac Hayden rescued a point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw, enough to lift the visitors off the foot of the table. Norwich City's earlier win over Brentford had seen Newcastle briefly replace them at the bottom of the pile.

Newcastle trailed to a contentious first-half Leandro Trossard penalty but might have taken all three points, as Brighton finished the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez took down Callum Wilson in front of an open goal.

The failure to make the most of playing against 10 men – with defender Lewis Dunk in goal – made this Newcastle's worst ever start to a league season.

Only twice previously in their history had Newcastle gone 10 without a win at the start of a campaign, winning their 11th matches in both 1898-99 (3-0 versus Liverpool) and 2018-19 (1-0 versus Watford). They avoided relegation on both occasions.

But this club-record sequence of 11 without a win does not bode well for Newcastle, given each of the most recent four Premier League sides to reach that unwanted mark – Norwich (13 games without a win, 2004-05), QPR (16, 2012-13), Watford (11, 2019-20) and Sheffield United (17, 2020-21) – went down.

This is now Newcastle's longest stretch without a league win at any stage in a season since a run of 13 between December 2007 and March 2008. After Norwich's victory, they are the last winless team in this season's top flight.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe, who watched the Brighton game alongside Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, is set to be confirmed as the club's new manager imminently.

His first game, after the international break, will see Newcastle host Brentford at St James' Park on November 20.