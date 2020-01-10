His future is not in my hands - Guardiola says Sane relationship not strained by Bayern speculation

Pep Guardiola rejected any suggestion it has been strange dealing with Leroy Sane amid an apparent desire to leave Manchester City.

Sane appeared likely to move to Bayern Munich in the previous transfer window, but the Germany forward suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in City's Community Shield clash with Liverpool in August.

He has yet to sign a new contract with City, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

Bayern will not attempt to lure Sane to the Allianz Arena this month, and Guardiola is adamant talk of a move for the 23-year-old has not put any strain on their relationship.

Asked if it had been awkward or strange since Sane's injury ended the prospect of a move to Bayern before the season, Guardiola replied: "Not at all, it's awkward because I cannot see him on the pitch.

"He's in the gym and making recovery, that is awkward for all of us. He's a nice person, I know him quite well. I was the guy who pushed the club and convinced him to come here when he didn't play in Schalke regularly.

"No doubts about him and his quality, each one has his own family, desires, dreams, about that I cannot do anything else."

Pressed on whether the situation had been upsetting for him personally, Guardiola replied: "Absolutely not, where you are now is not the same as three years ago.

"I'm not the same guy I was when I arrived here, so for the players the same, they have dreams and after the dreams are accomplished they need another thing so I don't know.

"Now what I want is for him to come back. I said last week his knee looks really good and after that it's not my business. In terms of what the club, the player, his agent want to do with his own future, it's not in my hands."

Guardiola has not spoken with the club over how they would potentially replace Sane, adding: "I didn't think about that.

"We spoke a little bit about what happened this season, what positions we have to reinforce for next season, but more than that it's honestly not my job. I don't have time to think about that, I'm so busy."