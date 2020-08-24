Hendrick signs for Newcastle United after Burnley exit

Former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick has signed a four-year deal with Newcastle United.

The Magpies confirmed the arrival of the 28-year-old on Monday following his departure from Burnley at the end of his contract.

The Republic of Ireland international told NUFCTV: "I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team.

"It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.

"I'm looking forward to it - I can't wait."

Head coach Steve Bruce said: "Jeff is someone I've admired for a long time. I watched him when he was at Derby [County], then he went to Burnley for a lot of money and couldn't afford him, so I missed out then!

"He's an experienced international footballer who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard. He'll be a big asset to us, on and off the pitch.

"He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody. It is the peak of his career - he's a really fit boy who has played 122 times in the Premier League for Burnley over the last four years, and I'm sure he'll be a great addition to the squad."