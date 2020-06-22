Guendouzi to face no further action over Maupay incident

Matteo Guendouzi will face no further action over an incident involving Neal Maupay at the end of Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi appeared to grab Maupay by the throat and push him to the ground following the final whistle at the Amex Stadium.

The Football Association (FA) revealed the incident, not seen by referee Martin Atkinson, was checked by the video assistant referee (VAR).

"Matteo Guendouzi's conduct during this incident was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was subsequently reviewed by the VAR, so he will face no further action," an FA statement read,

The FA also warned the two clubs and reminded them of their responsibilities following the mass confrontation at the end of the match.

Maupay had scored a 95th-minute winner for relegation-threatened Brighton, who came from behind to win after Lewis Dunk cancelled out Nicolas Pepe's opener.

The French striker fouled Bernd Leno during an aerial challenge in the first half and the Arsenal goalkeeper was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Maupay apologised to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta at half-time and insisted he had not intended to hurt Leno.

Asked what happened at the end of the match, Maupay told the BBC: "Some of their players need to learn what humility is, especially one of them.

"I mean he was talking the whole game but was saying really bad things. I don't want to say what he said because I could be in trouble – it was in French because he is French.

"So when I scored I just needed to say, 'Listen, that's what happens when you talk too much on the pitch.'"

Following back-to-back losses since the resumption of the Premier League, Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways at Southampton on Thursday.