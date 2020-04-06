English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus, Man City confirm

Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus, Man City confirm

Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's mother has died aged 82 after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed.

Dolors Sala Carrio passed away in Barcelona on Monday, with the club releasing a statement on their official Twitter account.

It read: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

 

Previous Van Dijk wants to leave Liverpool as a Reds 'legen
Read
Van Dijk wants to leave Liverpool as a Reds 'legend'
Next

Latest Stories