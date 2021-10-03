Guardiola fumes at Milner reprieve but Man City show they are a 'great team'

Pep Guardiola made clear James Milner should have been sent off during Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, adding how his side may not have been so lucky in the same situation.

Having already received a booking in the first half, Milner escaped a second yellow card when he appeared to foul Bernardo Silva.

The incident occurred in the second half with the score at 1-1 and, not long after the reprieve, Liverpool's right-back, filling in for the absent Trent Alexander-Arnold, was involved in his side's second goal, scored by Mohamed Salah.

While Kevin De Bruyne scored an equaliser to make sure the Premier League champions claimed a point, Guardiola was in no doubt referee Paul Tierney had erred in not dismissing Milner.

"It's a yellow card," the City boss, who argued his case to fourth official Mike Dean during a game in which he also received a yellow card, told Sky Sports.

"But it's Anfield, like it's Old Trafford. In this situation, for City and it's our player he is sent off, 100 per cent.

"It's too clear. There are interpretations some time, but it was a second yellow card."

Milner had also been involved in a major incident in the first half too, appearing to clip Phil Foden as he moved into the penalty area. No foul was given then either, while the former City player was eventually replaced by Joe Gomez in the 78th minute.

City were on top in the first 45 minutes and while unable to maintain their dominance, Guardiola was delighted with how his team played, particularly coming after tough games against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

"I know how difficult it is, against these players, this manager. I'm a big fan of Jurgen, every time it's a big challenge for us," Guardiola said.

"But the way we played, especially at Stamford Bridge, the way we played in Paris and then today again, in these three games we show we are a great team.

"We lose the way we played in Paris, then today, okay we didn't lose, but we draw — it is good.

"It's impossible that players like Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota don't take chances. It's impossible. The first half they didn't have one chance, for the second half we spoke about how it was going to be different.

"But how we reacted in every circumstance, when suffering, was brilliant."