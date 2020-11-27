Guardiola expects more Aguero magic before decision on Man City future

Pep Guardiola expects many more magical moments from Sergio Aguero as the Manchester City striker nears the end of his contract, with a decision still be made on his future.

Aguero returned from his latest injury lay-off with a brief appearance in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Having come through that outing without aggravating the hamstring issue which had sidelined him, Aguero will hope to play a part in Saturday's visit of Burnley in the Premier League, a side City have beaten 5-0 in each of the last three meetings at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

The Argentina forward has scored nine goals in his past nine matches against the Clarets and City will want more of the same after last weekend's 2-0 loss to Tottenham left them with just 12 points from eight games.

It is the lowest points total they have had at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2008-09, while the 10 goals City have scored is their worst tally after eight fixtures since 2006-07.

With Aguero's deal expiring at the end of the season, Guardiola said talks will take place but for now he want to see his talisman back at full tilt.

"He's going to give us some good moments this season," Guardiola said of the club's all-time record goalscorer. "He's still not in his best condition.

"His injury was long. He needs to be so sharp, the quality to score in the box. We don't have doubts but he need a bit of time, training sessions and the minutes he will have.

"After that he has seven months ahead to show. He deserves with the club the fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone.

"I was lucky to play as a manager with incredible players. He was one of these for sure. But as a human being, I've never found a big star to be like him."

Aguero's cameo in Athens came in the hours after legendary compatriot Diego Maradona's death was announced.

The news was particularly poignant for Aguero, who had a child with Maradona's daughter, Gianinna.

Asked how Aguero was coping after the 60-year-old's passing, Guardiola said: "It's difficult for me to talk about his feelings.

"The game against Olympiacos was hard, especially for his son. It's tough, normal.

"He knew Maradona well and his son, it's his grandfather. It's a sad situation for his family, but he's okay. It's a question for him and his family."