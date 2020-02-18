Guardiola 'always fulfils his contracts' - agent hints at Man City stay

Pep Guardiola's agent reiterated his client "always fulfills his contracts" amid fresh speculation regarding the Manchester City boss' future following UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions.

Last week City were hit with a two-season ban from European competition for "serious breaches" of FFP regulations, a suspension meted out after an investigation found the Premier League champions guilty of "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016".

City have denied wrongdoing throughout the process and intend to appeal the punishments, which also include a €30million fine, yet the possibility of not playing in Europe for two seasons has led to questions about the future of their key players and manager.

Prior to the UEFA sanctions, Guardiola had stated his wish to see out his City contract and remain in Manchester until 2021, and his agent Josep Maria Orobitg suggested nothing has changed on that front.

"Guardiola always fulfils all his contracts," he told El Mundo.

"And this [contract with City] concludes in June 2021."

Guardiola left Barcelona at the end of his one-year rolling contract in 2012 after four hugely successful seasons with his boyhood club.

He then spent three seasons with Bayern Munich, again vacating the post when his contract ran out.

Guardiola was appointed City boss in 2016 and he signed fresh terms in May 2018, shortly after his team won the Premier League title with a record-breaking 100 points.

Should he complete his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, the time at City would be Guardiola's longest stint at a club.