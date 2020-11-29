Greenwood returns for Man Utd as Van de Beek makes first Premier League start

Mason Greenwood has been included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United XI for the clash with Southampton – along with Donny van de Beek.

Greenwood has not started for United since the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on November 1, though the teenager did come on as a substitute in the 4-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

However, Solskjaer has handed the forward – who has scored just twice in all competitions this term – his fourth Premier League start of the campaign, as he partners Marcus Rashford up front at St Mary's.

In midfield, Van de Beek gets his first league start since joining from Ajax with both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured, Solskjaer having stated in his pre-match news conference that the pair were doubtful for the clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl's in-form team.

Anthony Martial is another absentee too, with Solskjaer confirming the France international had fallen ill overnight.

Nemanja Matic, Fred and Bruno Fernandes – who Solskjaer has compared to Cristiano Ronaldo – were named alongside Van de Beek in a midfield diamond.

Since his debut in the competition, Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player (24 – 14 goals, 10 assists), while no player has netted the winner in more different top-flight games than the Portuguese playmaker this season.

Theo Walcott was rumoured to be a doubt for the hosts but the 31-year-old was passed fit to start alongside Che Adams in Danny Ings' continued absence through injury.

Walcott has scored three Premier League goals against United, with all of these coming at different grounds – Old Trafford, Emirates Stadium and Goodison Park.

Only Les Ferdinand (five), Nicolas Anelka (four) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (four) have scored a Premier League goal against the Red Devils at a greater number of venues.