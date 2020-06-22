Give David Silva a new contract! - Foden lauds Man City great

Phil Foden is not relishing David Silva's impending departure from Manchester City, joking the club should try to give the veteran playmaker a new contract.

England Under-21 star Foden scored twice in a 5-0 demolition of Burnley on Monday, with Riyad Mahrez also netting a double as Silva also got in on the act.

The Spain great will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season, bringing down the curtain on a trophy-laden decade that has seen him establish himself as one of the finest players in City's history.

Silva leaving the stage is likely to create more first-team opportunities for Foden, although he is disappointed to see a man he has frequently cited as an inspiration on the way out.

"They should extend his contract to be honest! How he plays today, he's unbelievable to play with," Foden told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to think about [Silva leaving] too much.

"I'm just enjoying playing with him. He's a great guy and a legend of the club."

Foden scored the only goal as City secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham in last season's knife-edge title run-in, while he was named man of the match in March's EFL Cup final triumph against Aston Villa.

Nevertheless the 20-year-old felt he reached a new professional high in dismantling Burnley.

"I think that was my best game in City shirt, to be honest," he said.

"I'm still learning every day, I'm still young. I've got a long way to go.

"I'm really happy when I put performances like that in."

Foden's finest moment of the match arguably came in between his two goals – a beautiful reverse pass from a short corner routine that released Bernardo Silva to set up namesake David for number four.

"We have a set-piece coach. We've been working really hard on short corners and defending as well," he added.

"I knew where I was going to play the pass, it's just about just disguising it to give the player more time. I'm glad it came off."