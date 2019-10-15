Giroud willing to consider tough call on Chelsea future

Olivier Giroud is prepared to leave Chelsea if "forced" to make a decision on his future.

The experienced centre-forward scored for the second time in four days as France drew 1-1 with Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

World Cup winner Giroud continues to serve his country well but chances have been less forthcoming at club level with Tammy Abraham the preferred striker at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has granted the former Arsenal front man two substitute appearances and a solitary start in eight Premier League games this season.

"I cannot be satisfied with what I have at Chelsea," Giroud told reporters in Paris, while adding he did "not necessarily" want to leave.

"I have some beautiful years in front of me. I'm 33 but I still have legs. I have a profile, I think, that will allow me to play football for a few more years.

"I feel good physically, I have a healthy lifestyle. I want to play more games.

"The priority is to stay at Chelsea but, if I'm forced to make a choice, I'll do it like when I left Arsenal."

Giroud moved across London in January 2018 and helped the Blues win the Europa League last season.

"I will fight for my place at Chelsea," he said.

"The coach knows it. We will assess things in January."

Giroud's goal off the bench against Turkey gave France a 76th-minute lead but Kaan Ayhan responded to earn the visitors a point.

Les Bleus remain second in Group H, four points ahead of third-placed Iceland with two games to play.