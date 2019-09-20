Gerrard will manage Liverpool one day - Johnson

Glen Johnson is confident former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard will manage the Premier League side one day.

Gerrard spent 17 years in Liverpool's senior ranks as a player and had a brief stint coaching the club at youth-team level before being appointed by Rangers in May 2018.

The 39-year-old has performed well in his first year-and-a-half at Ibrox and has been tipped by Johnson, who he played alongside for six years at club level, to make a return to Anfield in the future.

"Stevie will be the manager of Liverpool one day, or at least certainly involved in some way one day," he told the Daily Star.

"Obviously Stevie's gone away and learned the ropes a bit like [Frank] Lampard did.

"And I'm sure we'll see him return in the future. I couldn't put a timeframe on it, but I'm sure he will one day."

Gerrard's former England colleague Lampard spent a season with Derby County in the Championship before returning to Chelsea as head coach in July.

Lampard has put his faith in youth and had mixed results, and Johnson cannot see past a Liverpool win when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"I think Liverpool will be too powerful for them, to be honest," he said.

"I just think their intensity, the way they play [will be too much].

"They're playing well at the minute and Chelsea kind of haven't been so much.

"Don't get me wrong, they're still a top side with some top players, but Liverpool will just be too much for them."