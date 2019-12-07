Fred hit by object during Manchester derby and seemingly subjected to racist abuse

Manchester United midfielder Fred was seemingly racially abused during the Manchester derby, with the player also hit by a projectile during the game.

A series of objects including lighters and a plastic bottle could be seen by the corner flag as United prepared to take a set-piece during the second half of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Fred was then struck by another object thrown from the crowd before play continued.

Television replays of the incident also appeared to show a supporter making monkey noises in the direction of the Brazil international.