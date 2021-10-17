Fan stablised and taken to hospital after medical emergency at St James' Park

Newcastle United have confirmed a fan was stabilised and taken to hospital after a medical emergency temporarily halted play in Sunday's Premier League match with Tottenham at St James' Park.

Players were alerted to an incident in the ground's East Stand shortly before the 40th minute, with Spurs' Sergio Reguilon quickly alerting referee Andre Marriner.

Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp went over to the dugout to request medical assistance and a team doctor with a defibrillator ran across the playing surface, with Marriner pausing play and instructing the players to leave the pitch.

Marriner was then seen discussing the situation with a steward and a police officer before the players headed into the changing rooms as the fan continued to receive treatment before later being taken from the stadium.

Both sides later returned to the pitch to play out the rest of the first half plus seven additional minutes of stoppage time, with Son Heung-min making it 3-1 to the visitors.