De Gea surpasses Schmeichel to break Man Utd record

David de Gea moved past Peter Schmeichel on Thursday to become the overseas player with the most Manchester United appearances.

The Spanish goalkeeper played for United for the 399th time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travelled to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It saw De Gea, who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, move beyond another keeper in Schmeichel in the club's all-time list.

De Gea, 29, remains a long way behind Ryan Giggs, the man with the most United appearances regardless of nationality.

The Welshman spent his entire career at Old Trafford and played for them on 963 occasions.