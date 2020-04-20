Cult Hero - Ivan Campo



Gareth Messenger

It takes a certain type of player to be remembered and revered years after they hang up the boots. Steven Gerrard and John Terry are prime examples of the heroic one-club footballer. Even the more talisman-like superstars gain idol status on foreign shores; Paolo Di Canio and Eric Cantona for example.

What is rare is a player who falls into neither category, yet still walks away as the legend whose name regularly strikes an emotional chord with the club’s fanbase.

I bring to you: Ivan Campo.

The dynamic midfielder, renowned for his infamous afro, graced the ground in Bolton for four glorious years, starting an undeniable mutual love of a place he eventually referred to as his own.

Campo was born in 1974 in San Sebastian, the capital of the Basque Country in Spain, and home to some of Spain’s most iconic footballers. His youth development as a centre-back was spent at Logrones and then at Alaves in the third tier, where he made his senior breakthrough, aged 18 in the 1993-94 season.

His first full season garnered the attentions of suitors up and down the country, and it was La Liga heavyweights Valencia who were willing to take the gamble on him.

It was from there he moved out on loan: to Real Valladolid to gain the experience in the top-flight. He played 24 times in a struggling team, who eventually managed to stay up after sacking Rafael Benitez.

His performances were enough to final make a mark in the Valencia team in the 1996-9 campaign, yet despite making 25 league appearances, he did little to convince the club of his quality and was released that summer.

That allowed Real Mallorca to snap up the young defender who was eyeing redemption. Mallorca, recently promoted to La Liga, partnered Campo with future-Newcastle man Marcelino Elina in defence. It was a vibrant defensive unit that flourished playing behind the creative genius of Juan Carlos Valeron, and Mallorca surprised many finishing 5th, and qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

Campo’s reward was a call-up to the Spain team for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and then a move he could never imagine. Jupp Heynckes liked what he saw in Campo and decided to take the plunge and bring the frizzy-haired young gun to Real Madrid. At the cost of just over £2.5m, Campo was Madrid’s most expensive signing of the summer, when funds were at an all-time low.

However, the excitement surrounding his arrival was as far as it got. Campo ended up making just 60 appearances for Los Blancos in five years. He failed to dislodge a future Bolton teammate Ivan Helguera and the icon Fernando Hierro.

Despite his troubles getting game time, Campo enjoyed sweet revenge in the 2000 Champions League final, when he played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Valencia, the side who shipped him out so unceremoniously.

Two years later, in August 2002, Bolton fans were stunned to learn they had signed a player from Real Madrid, initially on loan. Despite his reputation in Spain, many in England were guilty of being unfamiliar with Campo’s exploits in the sun.

This mattered little to Wanderers supporters when Campo slid in to equalise against Liverpool on his Premier League debut. He then played a key role in helping the club maintain their Premier League status, alongside French sensation Youri Djorkaeff.

Come to the end of that season, Campo enjoyed his time in Lancashire so much that he was determined to return and continue his journey in English football. He was made to feel so welcome and was rewarded with a three-year deal by Sam Allardyce, somebody Campo referred to as his “adopted father”.

He even turned down the opportunity to join Manchester United after catching the eye of Alex Ferguson’s assistant Carlos Queiroz, to remain in his spiritual new home of Bolton.

What followed were 160 appearances in all competitions, 12 goals, which regularly oozed importance, and uncountable good memories in his four-and-a-half season at the Reebok Stadium.

The no-look finish after racing onto Jay-Jay Okocha’s pass to win at Upton Park.

The brave header to win a battle at Ewood Park.The relentless giggles after being fouled and sprawling across the turf. His warrior-like display to overturn a three-goal deficit to Aston Villa and lead Bolton into the 2003 League Cup final.

For all the good memories, the one bad one is Campo’s chance to never really say goodbye. After a fiery falling out with the relatively unpopular new manager Gary Megson, Campo was shown the door, and never given the chance to say farewell to those he loved and loved him back.

Instead, he sent an open letter to the club’s supporters via the club. He eventually waved goodbye to career, never really recovering from the broken heart of having to leave his beloved Bolton. A spell at Ipswich, before calling it quits in the unusual climes of Cyprus with AEK Larnaca, where he played just eight times in the Cypriot Premier League.

A Champions League winner will be the most eye-popping achievement on Campo’s CV, but the memories of his time at Bolton will forever exist entrenched in the history of the club, and of this affable Spaniard who became one very unlikely legend.

