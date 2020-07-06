Coronavirus: Premier League confirms zero positive results in latest testing round

The Premier League has confirmed there were zero positive coronavirus cases in its latest round of testing.

A total of 1,973 players and club staff were tested between June 29 and July 5, the league announced on Monday.

In the previous round of testing, there had only been one positive result.

It means there have been 19 positive results from the 16,280 tests carried out since May 17.

England's top-flight returned from a three-month suspension amid the pandemic on June 17.

The Premier League season will finish on July 26, with the FA Cup final scheduled to take place on August 1.