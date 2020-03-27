Coronavirus: Klopp moved to tears by 'extraordinary' NHS workers

Jurgen Klopp was moved to tears after being shown a video of NHS workers singing a rendition of Liverpool club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Footage of the healthcare staff swaying their arms from side to side as they chanted the song was posted on social media this week.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to gather pace across the world, Britain united as one on Thursday to thank those who are battling to save lives.

And Liverpool boss Klopp has praised the "extraordinary" work being done by nurses, doctors, carers and other medical professionals in testing circumstances.

"My English is not good enough to say. It's extraordinary, it's great," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' I started crying immediately.

"It's unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit. They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff.

"But it's their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn't admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn't."

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar, with Liverpool being made to wait for a maiden Premier League crown and first top-flight title since 1990.

Klopp's men are two victories away from lifting the title, but the German coach insists football does not matter at a time like this.

"We said it now often enough, and I think everybody knows, football is not the most important thing in the world," he said. "One hundred per cent not. In this moment it's clear what is.

"But the only way to get football back as soon as possible, if that's what the people want, the more disciplined we are now the earlier we will get, piece by piece by piece, our life back.

"That's how it is. There is no other solution in the moment, nobody has another solution. We have to be disciplined by ourselves, we have to keep the distance to other people.

"In 10, 20, 30, 40 years, if we look back and then the conclusion is that this was the period when the world showed the biggest solidarity, the biggest love, the biggest friendship or whatever, that would be great, that would be really great."