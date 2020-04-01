Coronavirus: Bournemouth boss Howe takes 'significant' pay cut, staff on furlough

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has taken a "significant" pay cut as the Premier League club guard against financial trouble during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherries manager Howe has been joined by assistant Jason Tindall, technical director Richard Hughes and chief executive Neill Blake in accepting a reduced salary.

The pay cuts for the senior quartet were taken voluntarily, Bournemouth said.

The club announced a number of staff have been placed on furlough - the UK Government scheme that will pay employees 80 per cent of wages, up to £2,500 per month.

Bournemouth said they would top up salaries to ensure those furloughed receive their usual full pay.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bournemouth announced: "These measures have been taken to safeguard the financial stability of the club during what is such an uncertain period, not only in football but for businesses in all industries across the world."

Those on furlough come from roles that "have been affected by the closure of Vitality Stadium and the club's other sites", Bournemouth said, explaining they would be on leave from the club for a minimum of three weeks.

The club said: "We are also offering training schemes to allow furloughed staff to continue their development while on leave, and we look forward to welcoming these employees back to their roles as soon it is possible for the club to fully function again.

"In this time of great uncertainty, our thoughts are with those who are affected by this virus and those who are caring for them."