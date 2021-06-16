Chelsea Premier League fixtures in full: Palace first up for Tuchel before Arsenal and Liverpool

European champions Chelsea will begin their tilt at domestic glory at home to Crystal Palace on the first weekend of the Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's side then face tough back-to-back away trips to Arsenal and Liverpool before the end of August.

The Blues made it three consecutive victories over Premier League champions Manchester City in all competitions when they beat Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 in last month's Champions League final.

City visit Stamford Bridge on September 25 – a week after Spurs v Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - with the return clash at the Etihad Stadium on January 15.

That game comes amid a tricky start to 2022, with Liverpool on New Year's Day, Tottenham and Arsenal standing as Chelsea's first three home league games after the turn of the year.

Tuchel's men wrap up their campaign by hosting Watford, following a potentially pivotal penultimate fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea's 2021-22 Premier League fixtures in full:

14/08/2021 - Crystal Palace (h)

21/08/2021 - Arsenal (a)

28/08/2021 - Liverpool (a)

11/09/2021 - Aston Villa (h)

18/09/2021 - Tottenham (a)

25/09/2021 - Manchester City (h)

02/10/2021 - Southampton (h)

16/10/2021 - Brentford (a)

23/10/2021 - Norwich City (h)

30/10/2021 - Newcastle United (a)

06/11/2021 - Burnley (h)

20/11/2021 - Leicester City (a)

27/11/2021 - Manchester United (h)

30/11/2021 - Watford (a)

04/12/2021 - West Ham (a)

11/12/2021 - Leeds United (h)

15/12/2021 - Everton (h)

18/12/2021 - Wolves (a)

26/12/2021 - Aston Villa (a)

28/12/2021 - Brighton and Hove Albion (h)

01/01/2022 - Liverpool (h)

15/01/2022 - Manchester City (a)

22/01/2022 - Tottenham (h)

08/02/2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

12/02/2022 - Arsenal (h)

19/02/2022 - Crystal Palace (a)

26/02/2022 - Leicester City (h)

05/03/2022 - Burnley (a)

12/03/2022 - Newcastle United (h)

19/03/2022 - Norwich City (a)

02/04/2022 - Brentford (h)

09/04/2022 - Southampton (a)

16/04/2022 - Leeds United (a)

23/04/2022 - West Ham (h)

30/04/2022 - Everton (a)

07/05/2022 - Wolves (h)

15/05/2022 - Manchester United (a)

22/05/2022 - Watford (h)