Chelsea out to give Lampard mentor Mourinho the blues once more

Jose Mourinho has many happy memories at Stamford Bridge, but very few of them have come from the visiting dugout.

The Tottenham coach takes his side to Chelsea on Sunday looking to preserve top spot in the Premier League against hosts who can themselves reach the summit with a win.

For Mourinho, it is also a return to his first club in English football.

The Portuguese won consecutive league titles with Chelsea following his arrival in 2004 and added a third after returning to the Blues in 2013.

However, since leaving the Bridge for the first time in 2007, Mourinho has won away at Chelsea only once.

That success came on his first trip back in 2010 when the idea of Mourinho ever enduring misery in SW6 seemed quite improbable.

Mourinho's Inter won 1-0 courtesy of Samuel Eto'o's goal to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. The Nerazzurri had triumphed over Carlo Ancelotti's men in the home leg, too, and would claim the treble.

Yet those were Mourinho's only back-to-back victories against Chelsea and there have been just two subsequent wins in 10 attempts in all competitions - both in the Premier League at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager. Antonio Conte oversaw each reverse.

A third success did follow in September of this year but only courtesy of a penalty shoot-out as Chelsea were knocked out of the EFL Cup.

That was a third meeting with Frank Lampard, a star midfielder in Mourinho's first spell, and the master is yet to get the better of his apprentice outside of spot-kicks.

Indeed, Lampard did the double over Mourinho in the league last season.

Were the former England international to secure another victory this weekend, he would become the first Premier League coach to win three in a row against Mourinho in the competition. Chelsea would also become the first club to enjoy a trio of consecutive successes.

The Blues should not be lacking motivation this week, but the potential to make history against their former boss adds just a little more spice.



Mourinho's full record against Chelsea (Premier League unless stated):

Inter 2-1 Chelsea (Champions League) - 2010

Chelsea 0-1 Inter (Champions League) - 2010

Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United - 2016

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (FA Cup) - 2017

Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - 2017

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 2017

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea - 2018

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (FA Cup final) - 2018

Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 2018

Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea - 2019

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham - 2020

Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (EFL Cup, 5-4 pens) - 2020