English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Premier league

Chelsea loan Drinkwater to Burnley until January

Chelsea loan Drinkwater to Burnley until January

Getty Images

Burnley have brought in Chelsea fringe man Danny Drinkwater on a temporary deal until January 6, 2020.

Drinkwater played a central role in Leicester City's incredible Premier League title success in 2015-16, before joining Chelsea for a reported £35million in 2017.

However, the England international made just five league starts in his first season at Stamford Bridge and then failed to make a single top-flight appearance under Maurizio Sarri last term.

Sarri's departure has not seen Drinkwater handed a second chance at Chelsea, though, as he has instead departed for Burnley.

However, Drinkwater's hopes of a future at Stamford Bridge do not appear to be completely over, as his switch to Burnley is only until January, suggesting he could play a part for Chelsea in the second half of the season.

The move was completed ahead of Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline, with confirmation following shortly afterwards.

Previous Man City secure Girona youngster Porro as Carson a
Read
Man City secure Girona youngster Porro as Carson arrives on loan
Next David Luiz completes stunning £8m Arsenal move
Read
David Luiz completes stunning £8m Arsenal move

Latest Stories