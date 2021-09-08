Chelsea fined £25,000 by FA for failing to control players in Liverpool draw

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during their 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool.

The Blues admitted to two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 in the lively match at Anfield on August 28, both of those incidents occurring after referee Anthony Taylor sent off Reece James and awarded Liverpool a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

James was adjudged to have purposefully used his hand to block a shot on the line, with Mohamed Salah equalising from the penalty spot to cancel out a Kai Havertz opener, but the decision left Chelsea's players incensed.

Defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy were booked for their protests, and the fallout continued as the players left the field after Taylor had blown for half-time.

A statement from the FA on Wednesday read: "Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."

The result on Merseyside ensured Chelsea and Liverpool had an identical record from their opening three games to the new Premier League season, with two wins, one draw, six goals scored and one conceded.

Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp agreed after the game that the decision to both award a penalty and send off James was harsh.