Chelsea boss Tuchel lands Premier League award: 'It means I am at the right club'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said landing the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for the first time proves he made a shrewd move in joining the Blues.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund head coach took the reins at Stamford Bridge in January.

With no equivalent honours available in France or Germany, Tuchel was slightly taken aback by the personal recognition of his efforts.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games since he succeeded Frank Lampard, and Tuchel's award came for the team's results in March.

The London club beat Liverpool 1-0 and Everton 2-0 before they were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United.

"It's very unusual for us to have this reward," said Tuchel, whose team play West Brom on Saturday. "It's not an award you can achieve in France or Germany. It's very nice.

"I don't believe in individual awards in football, so when I receive one I am a representative for everyone here at Cobham.

"I am grateful to receive an award like this and it means I am at the right club. I see it as a team award. It feels good. It's not the end of the road. We still compete in April and May and we want to produce."

In all competitions, Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games under their new head coach, having battled through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup under the German's stewardship.

That is the longest unbeaten start by any Chelsea boss and another record could soon come their way.

Ahead of the West Brom game at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are yet to concede a single goal in their five Premier League home games under Tuchel.

In English top-flight history, the only team to keep a clean sheet in their first six home games under a specific manager are Manchester City under Ron Saunders in 1973-74.